In 2020, the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 released only two days apart, thus continuing the infamous rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation that has persisted through the years of gaming innovation. Anyone who has an interest in video games knows that the two consoles have always been each other's greatest competition, but is there one console that reigns supreme after all this time?
For the sake of the article, personal computers and any other consoles, such as the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck, were not included in the running for best console.
There are many factors to contemplate when purchasing a new console, such as graphics, exclusive content and accessibility. But the most important aspect, by far, is the hardware because it is what ensures the console is running everything accurately.
Jaden Goter, a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying software engineering and former president of the Game Development Club, said one of the consoles has been more aware of what their consumers want when it comes to hardware.
“PlayStation, technically, has better hardware, but it’s not by a lot,” Goter said. “In terms of pushing boundaries, I've been really impressed with what Xbox has been doing recently. I feel like they’ve been better for developers and for the community, [more] than PlayStation has.”
When making a console, companies must take into account the accessibility of their user base who may have a disability that needs to be accommodated for. While PlayStation does have some accessibility features, Xbox does more for their consumers, Goter said.
“Xbox has a huge accessibility program,” Goter said. “They have accessibility controllers, so people with no hands can play and people that are blind can play.”
Leading innovation in hardware and accessibility features can help make a game run smoothly and give consumers the sense of satisfaction with the performance of their purchase. But if you have a great console and not enough content to play, then is it really worth the money?
Roam Thiluang, a junior studying economics with a minor in software development, has been an avid PlayStation user since eighth grade. Thiluang said he thinks Xbox has been giving their users the best content recently.
“If you look at Xbox, they have their Game Pass, which is a subscription service just like Netflix except with playing video games,” Thiluang said. “PlayStation has their version, PlayStation Now. If you go on there, you can see they have their PlayStation exclusives. Recently, I would say Xbox has had better games dropping, but they both have their advantages and disadvantages.”
Each subscription service has over 100 games for their users to enjoy, so the only real factor is which games the consumers wish to play. Xbox has exclusive games and supports many indie creations, whereas PlayStation has numerous triple-A’s — highly budgeted and developed games — such as “Horizon Zero Dawn” and “The Last of Us,” but not as many indie games, Goter said.
In the end, cross-platform play — meaning users are able to play with people who have a different console than them — is becoming a staple in most games. Thiluang said there may not even be a need for competition in this modern gaming age.
“I just hope it stays cross-platform because when cross-platform came around, it honestly just made the gaming experience better,” Thiluang said. “Yes, you like to hear the talk, ‘Who’s better,’ but at the end of the day, on the consumer end, we just want to be able to play with our friends.”