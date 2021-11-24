If you’ve surfed the internet recently, then you’ve seen the myriad of multicolored pop-up advertisements offering 50% off this, 80% off that and buy one, get one this and that. You’re probably aware that Nov. 26 is Black Friday, and you need to start putting together that shopping list and investing in some strong espresso coffee.
For those who don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the day after Thanksgiving when consumers go absolutely wild for sales as early as 1 a.m. Walmart sliding doors are torn down and middle-aged moms grabble over the last teddy bear. There are many speculations on how this day of shopping extravaganza came about.
My favorite one, and the easiest one to explain, is that historically, the day after Thanksgiving is when most people go out to buy Christmas presents, and stores would offer sales to draw in more people. That means it’s also the day retailers would get out of a loss in revenue for the year — “in the red” — and into making profits — “in the black.” I don’t know how relevant that is currently, but the name stuck, and hence we have the shopping holiday, Black Friday.
In the spirit of Black Friday deals, I’ve created a handy guide to all discounts and things you can buy on sale in Lincoln and online. As Jean-Jacques Rousseau wrote, “Money can buy material things, but real happiness must be truly earned.” On Black Friday however, money can buy you very cheap breakfast sandwich makers and socks that will hopefully make you truly happy.
Deals and steals in Lincoln
Francie & Finch is offering guests hot cider and homemade treats on Black Friday. You’ll receive a $10 gift card with every $50 purchase, and they do free gift wrap. Also, wear plaid for a special holiday treat. Their hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Threads - Footloose & Fancy doesn't have any official Black Friday sale announcements yet, but if you go to their online store, you can get an additional 15% off your online purchase. They also offer free gift wrapping. Their Black Friday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Precision Skateboards has a ton of gnarly Black Friday deals. All their soft goods, like T-shirts and hoodies, regular priced shoes and safety gear, are 20% off. Their regular-priced hardgoods, like skateboard hardware, are 10% off. The sale is only in-store, so stop by on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to get your concrete surfer gear. They also offer sales all weekend, so don’t fret if you can’t make it to the store on Friday.
Wax Buffalo is starting their sale early online on Wednesday at 8 p.m. for the general public. They’re offering discounts galore on classic scented candles and previous season scented candles. Plus, you can choose from two sized grab bags for $28 and $50. Each bag has two 9oz candles and many other scented goodies valued at $60-$80.
At Gameroom, buy any three items priced under $12 and get 40% off your purchase online and in-store. They are also offering more sales in-store if you stop by on Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Everything at Exclusive Hype’s brick-and-mortar store will be buy one, get one 20% off. They’ll also have a table filled with discounted sneakers, with some being 50% off. Grab some Nike Dunks and a cool T-shirt on Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Retail store Black Friday hours
Many big retailers are offering sales all week, so some of the big steals of the year may already be sold out by Friday. Luckily, USA Today is tracking the day-to-day sales for these retail giants so you won’t miss out.
Target will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Walmart will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Best Buy will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Gateway Mall will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
SCHEELS will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
SouthPointe Pavilions will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Online sales
At Wayfair, get home décor, furniture and appliances for up to 80% off.
Boohoo is offering a 60% off pre-Black Friday sale this week. Watch their website for official Black Friday deals.
Nasty Gal has different sales all week long. Plus, if you download their app you can get an additional 10% off your purchase.
Dolls Kill also has different sales all week long.
Amazon has sales sitewide this entire week.
Overall, basically every store you normally shop at has some sort of discount, so you might as well take advantage of this shopping holiday. Just stay safe out there, and make sure to stay away from stampeding pajama-wearing shoppers and Walmart sliding doors.