On March 13 and 14, the Lied Center for Performing Arts will be hosting two performances of the The Modern Gentlemen — a pop quartet performing hits from the 60s and 70s. This will be the group’s first time back on the Lied Center stage since their departure from the Four Seasons, a musical group led by Frankie Valli.
About 15 years ago, Landon Beard, Todd Fournier, Brian Brigham and Brandon Brigham came together to form the Four Seasons. Alongside Valli, the group was able to work on what they refer to as their “signature sound.” When working around Valli’s schedule became challenging, the other four men decided to go off on their own as The Modern Gentlemen in 2018.
According to Todd Fournier of The Modern Gentlemen, they discovered their sound while working on a Frank Sinatra tribute album with Valli.
“When we were with Frankie, he had found the sound within the four of us that he had never found with any of his previous groups,” Fournier said. “He wanted to do a Frank Sinatra tribute album … It had a really cool jazz type of sound to it. It made us really lean in and listen to each other even more because of the intricate harmonies.”
Now, as a quartet, Fournier said they have more opportunities to perform and experiment with their individual sounds without a lead singer.
“With Frankie, we only had one opportunity to come out and sing a solo,” Fournier said. “Now we don’t have a lead singer in our group. We all four have equal amounts of solos, and we have four different types of voices. So if a song sounds better in Brandon’s voice, we let him take it, and I’ll do a different tune where my sound might be better.”
In 2012, the group performed at the Lied Center while they were still touring with Valli. According to Lauren Silverman Durban, communications manager for the Lied Center, their earlier performance and genre of music was very popular, and it was an easy decision to invite the group back to perform.
“We know that Lincoln audiences love this classic style of music,” Durban said. “The Modern Gentlemen are doing it better than anybody out there right now so it was a natural fit to bring them back to the Lied Center.”
The Modern Gentlemen will perform at the Lied Center on March 13 at 7:30 p.m. and March 14 at 2:00 p.m. Both in-person and virtual tickets are available on the Lied Center website starting at $14 for non-students. For University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, all spring virtual tickets are free through Marketplace. Most in-person tickets are free for students as well.
Durban believes people should attend this event because it will be a fun way to experience live performances once again.
“It’s going to be so much fun,” Durban said. “It’s been so long for so many of us since we’ve been able to experience wonderful live music, and there is just some magic that happens with live performance. I think we all deserve to get out and have some fun after the year we’ve had.”