The Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center will be temporarily closed effective Tuesday, March 17, due to recommendations for limited group gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Monday that he will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and limit public events and gatherings to 10 people or fewer, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Grocery stores are not included and businesses can remain open.
Ricketts said the limitation will not be enforced by the law and people will have to take individual steps to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the Star.
The Ross, located at 313 N 13th St, Suite 128, will reschedule its movies when it is safe to reopen and try not to lose any movies that had been on the schedule, according to The Ross director Danny Ladely.
Patrons can check the Ross website, social media or sign up for the Ross’ e-newsletter to receive updates on the situation.
“The safety and wellbeing of our staff and our patrons is our number one concern,” Ladely said. “It was really a no brainer, we really just could not stay open any longer. All the other venues on campus are closed, so now we are.”
