Tune into this week’s episode of “The Game” — things get a little competitive. You’ll meet the partners of co-hosts Haley Elder and Graham Guenette, as Johnna Sisneros tests how well they actually know each other with a game of questions. The couple with the most points wins a secret prize, courtesy of Johnna.
The Game Ep. 9: We play the game
- Haley Elder, Graham Guenette, Johnna Sisneros
Haley Elder
Graham Guenette
Johnna Sisneros
