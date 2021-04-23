The Game Sig
Art by Haley Elder

Tune into this week’s episode of “The Game” — things get a little competitive. You’ll meet the partners of co-hosts Haley Elder and Graham Guenette, as Johnna Sisneros tests how well they actually know each other with a game of questions. The couple with the most points wins a secret prize, courtesy of Johnna.

