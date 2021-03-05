On this week’s episode of “The Game,” co-hosts Johnna Sisneros, Haley Elder and Graham Guenette play the game of 20 Questions. Things heat up as they ask each other those tacky get-to-know-you questions, and they don’t quite make it all the way to 20.
The Game Ep. 3: Playing 20 questions
- Johnna Sisneros, Haley Elder, Graham Guenette
-
-
- Comments
Johnna Sisneros
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Haley Elder
Managing editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Graham Guenette
Slot editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Curious Cornhuskers
Recent Stories
breaking
- Zach Wendling
- Updated
- Comments