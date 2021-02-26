On this week's episode of "The Game," co-hosts Johnna Sisneros, Haley Elder and Graham Guenette explain attachment styles, love maps and how to obtain a secure attachment in relationships.
featured
The Game Ep. 2 - Folding on your attachment style
- Johnna Sisneros, Haley Elder, Graham Guenette
-
-
- Comments
Johnna Sisneros
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Haley Elder
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Graham Guenette
Slot editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Latest News
Trending Stories
-
Smashin'it 402 offers fun, destructive anger management in Lincoln
-
UNL weather professor explains the recent frigid temperatures
-
HERRERA: Continuing the quest for authentic Mexican food in Lincoln
-
Weekly Crime Log, Feb. 12-19
-
David Berman hired as next DN editor-in-chief
-
Lincoln activist recognized for helping Native Americans communities
-
KRAB: Anti-homeless architecture makes our world a crueler place
-
REVIEW: ‘Blithe Spirit’ occasionally charming, but ultimately forgettable
-
Landscape Architecture professor recognized in Forbes China 30 under 30
-
Cody Ko to bring YouTube comedy to UNL students via Zoom