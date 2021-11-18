On this week’s episode of The Game, co-hosts Johnna, Evan and Haley take a look at the classic “10 Things I Hate About You” while revealing things they hate about each other.
The Game Ep. 18: 10 things we h8
- Johnna Sisneros, Haley Elder and Evan Dondlinger
