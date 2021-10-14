On this week's episode of The Game, co-host Johnna Sisneros and Haley Elder are joined by Evan Dondlinger to call out the red flags in the movie "Midsommar."
The Game Ep. 15: Tackling the scary relationships in 'Midsommar'
- Johnna Sisneros, Haley Elder, Evan Dondlinger
-
-
- Comments
Haley Elder
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Johnna Sisneros
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Evan Dondlinger
Assistant Multimedia Editor/Film Critic
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Recent Stories
Trending Stories
-
Sister Cindy, Brother Jed share viral ‘Ho No Mo’ campaign at UNL
-
Lincoln girl band, Estrogen Projection, to have first show as a full band
-
Three takeaways from Nebraska football’s 32-29 loss to Michigan
-
Curious Cornhuskers: Why can’t the Nebraska Union Starbucks workers receive tips?
-
Weekend recap of cross country, aquatics, men’s tennis and men's golf
-
Elizabeth Spiller resigns as executive vice chancellor
-
UNL suspends Phi Gamma Delta fraternity through 2026
-
Apparel brand 5am:Hustle founded by UNL student, began with only $10
-
WIRT: Nebraska football outdoes itself, comes up short in painful loss to No. 9 Michigan
-
Editor Score Predictions: Nebraska vs. Michigan