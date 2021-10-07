On this episode of The Game, co-hosts Haley Elder and Johnna Sisneros deep dive into the throes of a new relationship and all the changes that happen during the first month.
The Game Ep. 14: Double dates and bandmates
- Haley Elder and Johnna Sisneros
Haley Elder
Managing Editor
Johnna Sisneros
