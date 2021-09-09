The Game sig 2021
Art by Haley Elder

On this week's episode of "The Game," co-hosts Haley Elder and Johnna Sisneros are joined by Evan Dondlinger, The Daily Nebraskan's go-to movie man and assistant multimedia editor, to discuss the distasteful relationship dynamics in Netflix's new rom-com "He's All That."

culture@dailynebraskan.com

Tags