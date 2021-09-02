On this week's episode of "The Game," co-hosts Haley Elder and Johnna Sisneros share the relationship advice they wish they would have known as college freshmen.
The Game Ep. 10: Dating tips for college rookies
- Haley Elder and Johnna Sisneros
Haley Elder
Managing Editor
Johnna Sisneros
