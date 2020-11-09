Finals week is quickly approaching, and with it will inevitably come countless hours of studying, late night projects and stress. Thankfully, The Daily Nebraskan’s culture staff has curated the perfect playlist to meet all your stress-free study needs. Here are our favorite movie scores and instrumental jams to keep you focused during the last few weeks of the semester.
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” by James Newton Howard
Libby Schilz, culture reporter
I’m going to show my inner Hufflepuff and say I mostly listen to musical scores when I study. I can’t focus when there’s a lot of noise, so lyrical music would make studying difficult for me, but I can’t help but listen to the beautiful piano theme of the wizarding world. The music makes me feel like I’m in another world, like I’m actually at Hogwarts studying in the library. Plus, sometimes the music helps me get inspiration for projects that I’m working on as well. Listening to scores can alter how listeners think of either the movie or the show that the score is from, maybe giving it a different interpretation than before.
“Evil Death Roll - Live in San Francisco / 2016” by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Mark Champion, senior culture editor
The other night, I drank a shot of espresso and put this song on repeat. I think I hit about 24 EPM, or emails per minute. Considering the song’s 8:12 runtime, that’s over 192 emails in one listen. OK, maybe the ratio wasn’t that impressive, but the amount of work I can cram into this epic track is astounding. I’m not sure if it’s the violent noise being shoved through a wah wah pedal, the intermittent 7/8 time signature or the absolutely grating drum fills, but something about this live recording just tickles the part of my brain that makes me want to do stuff — even more so than the studio recording. That stuff is usually something akin to wrestling a grizzly bear or backflipping my Chevy Impala, but, if I’m sitting at my desk, I can usually funnel that unbridled fury into fluffing up the word count of my discussion board post.
“Mr. Fox in the Fields” by Alexandre Desplat
Jenna Thompson, assistant culture editor
Everyone wants to be in a Wes Anderson movie — including me. No person on this planet ties together humor, aesthetic appeal, romance and quirkiness better than Wes, and just thinking about classics such as “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “Moonrise Kingdom” and “The Royal Tenenbaums” reminds me of my high school friends and the nights we’d spend watching his films together. Not to mention, the music featured in his films is beautiful in every way. “Mr. Fox in the Fields” is a jovial tune from “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” complete with an upbeat feel and what sounds like the plucking of a mandolin. It’s the kind of song I think Suzy Bishop might listen to while she writes her love letters to Sam, or the kind of tune that Margot Tenenbaum might have blasting through her headphones during her daily commute. When listening to “Mr. Fox in the Fields,” my life goal of embodying a Wes Anderson character feels complete.
“The Magician” by Babe Rainbow
Kyle Kruse, culture reporter
One of my biggest go-to albums for studying is the 2018 album “Double Rainbow” by the Aussie group Babe Rainbow. I chose the track “The Magician” for this list simply because I had to choose one, and it’s a solid opening track that eases the listener into the easy and cool vibe of the whole record. The album is a deliciously soft psychedelic beach rock jam that never fails to strike a perfect balance of relaxing and upbeat mood for studying. It’s hard to listen to this album without getting sucked into the eclectically enjoyable soundscape it builds, but it’s mellow enough that it allows the listener to simultaneously focus on something else if they need to. So, in short, I find it’s a great album for studying simply because I can focus on the work at hand and jam out at the same time.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” by John Williams
Bailey Herrera, culture reporter
While I am a firm believer that every score created by the genius John Williams is an absolute bop, “The Rise of Skywalker” soundtrack is my favorite Star Wars soundtrack to study to. Being one of the most stressful movies of the Star Wars saga, this is the soundtrack that keeps me the most focused. There’s nothing like the sounds of an intense lightsaber battle or high-speed speeder chase to keep you focused on your notes about taxes. Beware, however, it’s possible that Williams’ invigorating scores might cause you to want to stray from your notes and click on an actual Star Wars film.
“All For Us - from the HBO Original Series Euphoria” by Labrinth, Zendaya
Emma Whaley, culture reporter
The soundtrack to the 2019 HBO show Euphoria is like lo-fi on steroids. I could listen to that soundtrack by Labrinth on repeat for hours, but I could listen to this particular song for days. Performed by Zendaya, “All For Us” is a strangely upbeat song about heartbreak and life struggles that, quite frankly, slaps. As for the soundtrack as a whole, it has a solid tempo that is conducive to quick but efficient typing and mental consistency. It’s mostly instrumentals, so there aren’t many lyrics to distract from your textbooks. Just try to leave actually watching the show for after exams.
“My Body’s Made of Crushed Little Stars” by Mitski
Haley Elder, m(itski)anging e(nthusiast)ditor
Before you ask, yes, I am alright. I just really love Mitski. I’m usually the type of person who needs total silence while studying, but this song just really does it for me. The scratchy guitar has the ability to tickle my brain itch and send me into a focal overdrive. The raspy vocals are perfectly obnoxious to the point that they are soothing, and I can sit down and crank out my missing assignments. I love Mitski, and, if you don’t, you should. That’s all.
“Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: I. Prélude” by Johann Sebastian Bach and Yo-Yo Ma
Alyssa Johnson, culture reporter
My study playlist is a combination of orchestral and pop songs all in the sweet form of instrumental music. When studying, I’m in need of a fast track with no lyrics. If my song is too heavy with immersive words, I tend to find myself in a karaoke session instead of focusing on my school work. In this specific song, the intensity of tempos and magnitude of crescendos and decrescendos always manage to keep my attention awake and my mind driven to complete my work.
“Strawberries” by Caamp
Johnna Sisneros, culture reporter
My study playlist tends to swing back and forth between classical baroque, ‘80s rock and indie bluegrass. This song would be classified as the latter. There’s something about the quiet lull of a banjo and a smokey voice that helps me focus on whatever horrible assignment I have. This song particularly calls to mind the soothing visualizations of trees being passed by in a long car ride or a walk around the lake with a loved one. There just seems to be something about that ambiance that helps me get through my to-do list.