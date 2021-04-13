You’ve probably seen the new Lil Nas X music video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and the subsequent Satan Shoes.
The devilish sneakers were released March 29 by MSCHF who partnered with Lil Nas X in revamping a pair of Nike Air Max 97 sneakers by adding a pentagram and drops of real human blood in the shoe’s heel. Despite their clunky non-slip industrial look, these are definitely not something you’d want to wear while working in a kitchen (hello, health code violation!).
Only 666 pairs were made, and each shoe’s individual number is painted on the side with a bible verse honoring Lucifer’s fall from heaven. The shoes were priced at $1,018 a pop and sold out minutes after they were first released. Unfortunately, Nike was not impressed with the upcycling of their shoes and is suing MSCHF.
Since I’m way too broke to buy a pair myself, and I’m always living vicariously through other people, I’m going to explain how the average Joe and celebrity might style these hellish kicks.
Miranda Priestly definitely picked this outfit out the night before
Let’s start with the fashion devil herself, Miranda Priestly, who is played by the brilliant Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada.” She would pair the shoes with a crepe pant suit and small red slit sunglasses. She would probably also have a bold red lipstick that would smear all the fine china teacups her servants — sorry, I mean assistants — would bring her every morning. She would eat deviled eggs for breakfast and wouldn’t have to worry about the fog of garlic breath she would be spewing, as it would be blocked by her black vinyl face mask. I’m telling you, someone needs to remake this movie.
Chad brings the heat with this look
Next, we have an average college student going to class. He’s a casual man, so it would have to be an all-red sweatsuit and maybe a backward black baseball cap that he would’ve thrown on after his frat bros pressured him into looking cooler. He planned on going to the gym after class to pump some iron, so the shoes would finish this look off with versatility and heat. He might have some shades on, too — to keep the haters out — and a basic disposable face mask to tone things down. It’s all about balance, people.
Taylor Momsen isn’t playing around in these duds
Then we have Taylor Momsen, or as most of you know her, Jenny Humphrey from “Gossip Girl.” She would still have on her classic black eyeliner, mussed hair, newsboy cap and probably a black band T-shirt with a black skirt. The shoes would finish this outfit off, giving it just enough punk to rock any stage. For a pop, we’ll give her an orange face mask, and she’s ready to perform in her band The Pretty Reckless. Momsen is and always will be a whole mood.
Miley Cyrus tones things down a notch with her outfit
Finally, Miley Cyrus needs to make an entrance. She already got her shoes and is found rocking them all over Hollywood Boulevard. She styles them best with a pair of jeans, a black biker T-shirt, yellow-tinted sunglasses and a black baseball cap. This fit makes the shoes take center stage, something that is sometimes difficult for Cyrus. Nevertheless, the fashion police approve.
While you guys with iron stomachs rock these stompers, I’ll be sitting far away. The sight of blood makes me faint, and I prefer a chunky Fila to the low Air Max.