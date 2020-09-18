“The Devil All the Time” is a Netflix original film based on the 2011 novel that tells the interconnected story of seven people who are all from Knockemstiff, Ohio. While the gothic tale brings out fantastic performances from its cast, it lacks a compelling story and drive that keeps the audience interested.
The casting of Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson gave notoriety to the film, as this is Holland’s first live-action movie after his first five years as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pattinson also drew attention to the movie because of his famous role as Edward Cullen from the Twilight movie franchise, along with recent roles in films such as “The Lighthouse” and “Tenet.”
Fans of Holland and Pattinson would be happy to know that both gave fantastic performances. Holland brought life into his character Arvin Russell, an orphan who lives in Knockemstiff after his parents’ deaths, and also achieved an exceptional Southern accent. Pattinson gave a completely menacing performance as the preacher Preston Teagardin. Even his physical physique was changed for the film, going from fit and muscular to chubby and bloated, and while his face is recognizable, his look was surprising.
The cast of the film also consists of other big names such as Bill Skarsgård, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan and Mia Wasikowska, but even these great actors couldn’t bring much life into the story.
The film mostly follows Arvin from his childhood up until his late teens, and shows how his life intersects with other people such as Preston, the Sheriff (Stan) and two serial killers (Clark, Riley Keough) as he sets out to avenge his sister's death.
Clarke plays Carl Henderson, a serial killer. While Clarke’s performance wasn’t terrible, there was no indication of him having the personality of a killer. He didn’t have an essence that made him seem unhinged. He just seemed like an average man.
While there might be a lot of bad, there is still plenty of good in the film. The film’s score went well with the time period of the 40s and 60s. The score often utilized a violin, which gave the audience a sense of being in an older era and matched the gothic horror elements of the film.
The author of the book, Donald Ray Pollock, served as the narrator of the film. His deep, Southern voice worked perfectly for the setting of Knockemstiff, Ohio. It seemed like he was in the same boat as all of the characters. It was nice to see an author involved in the filming process. Usually, most authors just try to make sure their story is told the right way in films from behind the camera, but for one to actually add themselves into the film is something a lot of fans could enjoy.
The movie was filmed on 35mm film. This stylistic choice proved to be a good move because the film is set in the 40s to the late 60s. It gave the movie a retro look that can take the audience back in time and make them feel like they're actually there with the characters.
Overall, the movie was OK. It had some favorable moments, but overall it wasn’t engaging due to a lackluster storyline. The characters didn’t stick out, nor were they relatable for an audience — they seemed to be just there for the sake of it. While some actors shine, it’s a shame that such good source material didn’t have enough spirit to give the movie a chance to shine as well.