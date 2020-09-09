RainyDayPlaylist
Art by Grace Orwen

Clouds, rain and lightning bolts are hovering over this week of classes, poised as a gloomy reminder of the lack of a Labor Day long weekend. The forecast looks forlorn, but as they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. We’re choosing to embrace the doom, strap on our oversized galoshes and sing these tunes in the rain. 

