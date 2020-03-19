As the coffee shops close down and the streets clear out, a time of social distance becomes a time of quiet monotony. Lock your doors, draw your blinds and retract from the world around you, but seek new tunes to fit these new moods. In these frightful times, transform the panic into sonic pleasure through this thoughtfully curated soundtrack of songs fit for a day alone.
The Daily Nebraskan’s songs for social distancing
Haley Elder
