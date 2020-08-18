There have been emails, online training seminars, warning signs and the light stench of hand sanitizer wafting around campus for weeks now, but to alleviate any leftover confusion as to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s COVID-19 protocols, we’ve put together a playlist of songs about COVID-19 safety. Strap on a mask, keep your distance and jam out to these tunes while navigating an altered campus.
The Daily Nebraskan’s playlist to encourage COVID-19 safety
