While it is currently impossible to witness firsthand the avant-garde and elaborate stylings of the original Pink Floyd, a touring rock-and-roll symphony from Alabama carries on the torch.
The Black Jacket Symphony is set to bring the great gig in the sky down to the Rococo Theatre March 10. Prepare for a meticulously orchestrated recreation of Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon,” along with a full set of the group’s biggest hits.
Since 2009, The Black Jacket Symphony has recreated classic albums for unprecedented live concerts, dissecting and presenting each classic album in a performance nearing their originals. From Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” to spreading Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” the symphony maintains its reputation by selecting its professional musicians relative to the album at hand.
The group’s website also promises an incomparable visual experience to match its music, falling in line with the original psychedelic intentions of Pink Floyd.
In the midst of a world often set on shuffle, The Black Jacket Symphony says they aim to recreate the euphoric intimacy of listening to a favorite album from beginning to end. If the evening goes as planned, audience members will be transported back to 1973 for a night of philosophical meandering and sonic experimentation.
Just over 47 years after the original release of “The Dark Side of the Moon,” groups like The Black Symphony Orchestra are ensuring the survival of Pink Floyd’s legacy. Take part in that legacy with a visit to the dark side of the moon, and be prepared for quite the trippy Tuesday evening.
The doors for this all-ages show open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m., with ticket prices ranging from $25 to $30. More information can be found here.