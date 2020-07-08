On Aug. 2, 2020, Lincolnites will have the opportunity to enjoy the surf rock tunes of The Beach Boys at Pinewood Bowl. The concert will be the first large event to occur since the coronavirus pandemic.
The Beach Boys are known for classic hits such as “Good Vibrations” and “God Only Knows.” The band was scheduled to play at the Pinewood Bowl in early August as part of a nationwide tour. America was scheduled to be the special guest for The Beach Boys, however the group chose to no longer open.
While many concerts scheduled for this summer were postponed or canceled due to precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the boy-band of the 60s will be the first major concert in the Midwest since social distancing protocols were set in March.
According to the Lincoln Journal Star, the concert will occur under a plan approved by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. There will be reduced capacity at the venue in order to meet physical distancing requirements.
Tickets are currently available on Ticketmaster and the concert is set to begin at the Pinewood Bowl at 7:30 on Sunday, Aug. 2.