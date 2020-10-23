Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.