Designs that consist of human hair, rubber toy snakes and contemporary political button slogans are just a couple examples of the art that can be found at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery’s latest 2022 Textiles and Fiber Art Juried Exhibition. The exhibition consists of various fiber art pieces, art that is created with natural or synthetic fibers, apparel designs and surface design pieces.
A juried art exhibition is a competition where artists can submit their work to be judged by a judge or jury, and the selected artworks are then put on display. Artists that entered their work into the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery’s Juried Exhibition were judged by the gallery’s namesake, Robert Hillestad, and an awards ceremony was held on Feb. 4 over Zoom to honor the top three artists and their artwork.
Michael Burton, an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery’s art director, explained that Hillestad judged the designs on their craftsmanship and originality.
“Sometimes the juror judges artists on the way they develop their artwork around a theme, but for this exhibition, Hillestad was really looking for a high level of craft and a high level of originality,” Burton said. “He wanted to see designs that added to the conversation.”
To be considered for the 2022 Juried Exhibition, artists submitted pictures of their work through SlideRoom, an online system used for receiving and evaluating applications. Burton, along with the gallery committee, reviewed the submissions and categorized them for Hillestad based on the piece’s art form — garments, accessories, surface designs, fiber art and more.
“We spent hours and hours looking through all the art with Hillestad,” Burton said. “We had conversations about each piece, and then Hillestad whittled the collection down to the pieces that would fit into the gallery. We have a small gallery and can only accept so many pieces.”
One of the artists whose artwork was chosen for the gallery was Rosemary Meza-DesPlas, an artist, writer and spoken word performer currently living in Farmington, New Mexico. She won second place in the Juried Exhibition competition for her artwork titled “Agency #1,” which is one piece in a series featuring women in the throes of passionate speech. Meza-DesPlas created the piece, as well as the majority of her other pieces, from her own hair.
“I’ve been sewing with my own hair since 2000,” Meza-DesPlas said. “Hair is actually considered to be the first fiber that people used. Hair is a carrier of DNA, so it’s a part of the identity and a part of femininity and beauty standards.”
Meza-DesPlas’ piece in the exhibition shows the outline of what appears to be an outraged woman pointing vehemently at the viewer. Meza-DesPlas drew inspiration for the piece from multiple books about women politicians and how they are allowed to speak and express themselves in public.
“Women politicians are usually encouraged not to express anger,” Meza-DesPlas said. “The idea was that if you look angry, you look ugly. However, when men are speaking passionately, they are seen as masculine.”
Meza-DesPlas wanted to combat this standard by creating pieces of art that show a woman passionately speaking to express that even though the woman isn’t smiling, she is still beautiful.
The exhibition brought in artists from all over the world, like Los Angeles and Turkey. The meshing of so many different backgrounds both geographically and culturally created a heterogeneous art display.
“I think to see the diversity in geography and the way the other artists incorporated imagery and motifs from their own culture into their art is so interesting,” Meza-DesPlas said. “Since all the artists come from different backgrounds, there’s also such a diversity in themes from politics to social issues.”
The 2022 Juried Exhibition will run until April 22 at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery on East Campus. Meza-DesPlas said that while the art show is primarily about fiber and textile art, it’s also about ingenuity and celebrating new ways of creating art.
“The show has a lot of diversity and variety with the surfaces people are working with and how they are manipulating threads,” Meza-DesPlas said. “I think it’s so interesting. It really expands your idea on what textile and fiber art can be.”