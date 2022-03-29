Imagine the beloved patchwork quilt with your name embroidered on the inside that sits on your bed at home. It has protected you from frigid winter nights throughout your childhood, and it was hand sewn by your great grandmother by candlelight. Recently, it’s also become the main topic of a controversial conversation.
Recently, a trend has blossomed causing fashion designers to repurpose quilts into wearable garments. Everyone from average consumers to A$AP Rocky is purchasing the garments as fast as they are produced. The trend is so in vogue that even fast fashion retailers such as Target and SHEIN are creating look-alike quilted garments made from patchwork printed fabric.
The concept of repurposing quilts for fashion isn’t everyone’s favorite idea. Quilt historians and collectors are disappointed in the recent trend, and some speculate that the movement is destroying important links to history.
Patricia Crews, a professor of textiles at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and founding director emeritus of the International Quilt Museum, said that she doesn’t like the thought that historic textiles will be destroyed and reused as a garment that may not last longer than one season.
“I'm very uncomfortable with the thought that some historically significant and important quilts could be cut up to make clothing that may be used for only four or five years before it's then discarded because it's out of fashion or left to never be worn again,” Crews said.
Crews said that designers should ask experts to evaluate quilts they’d like to alter for historical significance or become knowledgeable themselves before they do any repurposing.
“Many quilts are valuable and important artifacts,” Crews said. “I’m concerned that designers don’t know how to distinguish the differences between something that is mundane and something that's historically significant.”
On the other side of the conversation is Erin Smith, a UNL alumnus and owner of the fashion brand Alta + Evelyn. Smith repurposes unwanted quilts that she finds at thrift stores and on Facebook Marketplace and turns them into wearable garments.
Smith said if she doesn’t do anything with the quilts, they’ll just get thrown away and the creators’ craft will be forgotten.
“The quilts that I use aren’t ones that are on display anywhere. They're hidden in people's basements or damaged beyond repair,” Smith said. “There's all this handiwork that these ladies did that no one's getting to see.”
Similarly, in an interview with The New York Times in 1982, Ralph Lauren explained that he repurposed quilts for his collection because the historic textiles were too beautiful to just lie on a bed somewhere. He thought they deserved to be worn.
Their varying perspectives aside, both Smith and Crews agreed that quilts are an important link that connect people to history.
“They start so many conversations. You talk to somebody about a quilt, and they have a story,” Smith said. “So when I create garments that people later wear, it's kind of like this community that comes together.”
At the end of the day, whichever side of the controversy you agree with more, whether a quilt is just a quilt or a future piece of clothing, it is still a work of art and a piece of history that needs to be cherished, according to Crews.
“Quilts are an important symbol, not just of American history, but of women's history worldwide,” Crews said. “They show the continuity and the changes in women's lives, in society, in art, in technology. Quilts tell stories.”