A line wrapped through the Nebraska Union, past Chick-fil-A and to the spiral stairs as over a hundred students waited for a new fluffy friend.
The University Program Council hosted the free Stuff-A-Plush event in The Crib in the union on Friday, Feb. 11, for University of Nebraska-Lincoln students. The event was set to last from noon until 5 p.m. However, in less than 40 minutes, all of the stuffed animals had found new homes. Here’s what some of the participants had to say.
Kaleb Pickel | Kate Sexton
Among the friends and roommates were some sweethearts preparing for Valentine’s Day. Kate Sexton, a sophomore advertising and public relation major, brought along her boyfriend Kaleb Pickel, a freshman graphic design major, for some afternoon fun.
“I love stuffed animals; I have like three at home,” Sexton said. “So I begged him to come out and make stuffed animals with me.”
Pickel said he’s just trying to keep his girlfriend happy.
According to Sexton, the two of them were among the first in line, so they both got their first picks. Sexton chose a llama for herself because she said she thought it was the cutest, while Pickel picked a different animal.
“I picked the koala because I have an obsession with koalas,” Pickel said.
The couple also decided on names already, both pertaining to food. Pickel named his Pepper the Koala.
“[Sexton] has a stuffed animal at home named Potato, and I thought it would be funny to name one Pepper, like making a baked potato,” Pickel said.
Sexton decided to name her new llama Jemima.
Amanda Hogin | Maggie Driewer
Amanda Hogin, a freshman communication studies major, and Maggie Driewer, a freshman art major, just met each other this year, but that didn’t stop them from bonding over stuffed animals.
Driewer said she saw the advertisement for the event on a dining hall TV and invited Hogin to come with.
Hogin said she hasn’t chosen a name yet, but she was happy with her pick.
“I chose a llama because I really like llamas,” Hogin said.
Driewer, on the other hand, chose a sparkly unicorn with wings.
“I chose a unicorn because it was the closest thing to a horse,” Driewer said.
Maggie Ramsay | Kale Wilcox
Two more friends attended the event to get some time away from their textbooks. Maggie Ramsay, a junior chemistry major, brought Kale Wilcox, a junior physics major, for a fun stress reliever.
“[It’s a] big exam time, so it’s time to take a break,” Ramsay said.
Wilcox said she had enough stuffed animals, so she decided to specially choose one out for her sibling.
“I chose a sloth because I think my little sister will like a sloth,” Wilcox said.
Ramsay, on the other hand, selected a cute plush for herself.
“I chose a rabbit because I like it’s ears,” Ramsay said.
Haley Hain | Britney Salcedo | Lydia Morse | Hannah Chramosta
Haley Hain, a sophomore marketing major, invited her three roommates along for some afternoon bonding. Hain selected a llama for herself.
Hain’s roommate, Britney Salcedo, a sophomore supply chain management major, chose a hippo.
“I chose mine because it was pink,” Salcedo said.
Lydia Morse, a sophomore advertising and public relations major, said she chose a bobcat because of the name she had in mind.
“I wanted to name my bobcat Bobby, that’s why I picked the bobcat,” Morse said.
Hannah Chramosta, a sophomore accounting major, was also among the friend group. She didn’t have a name yet, but chose a wolf for herself.
“They all kind of just suited our personalities, and they’re soft,” Chramosta said.
Kylie Muller | Grace Carey
These two besties were among the hundreds of students stuffing their own plush animals. Kylie Muller, a sophomore emerging media arts major, chose a seal.
“I picked the seal because I thought it was really cute and I have seen a lot of sea lion videos lately on TikTok and I felt inspired,” Muller said.
Her friend Grace Carey, a sophomore fisheries and wildlife major, invited her. Carey decided to pick an alligator after seeing another participant walk away with theirs. Neither one of the girls have named their new friends yet, but they both said they plan on it.
Muller said she was invited by Carey via an Instagram post promoting the event.
“I sent it to [Muller] and I was like ‘You better have free time, we’re going,’” Carey said. “It was a free stuffed animal, why wouldn’t you come?”