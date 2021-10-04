‘Twas the night before homecoming and lining the streets / were students and families getting thrown treats./ As cars went by that were made with vanadium,/ crowds headed toward festivities at Memorial Stadium.
On Oct. 1, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln held its 2021 Homecoming Parade and Cornstock Festival. The event brought in students and families from all over Lincoln to participate in various activities.
People lined Vine Street on Friday night cheering and clapping while the Homecoming court, registered student organizations, fraternities, sororities and other special guests rolled by on their way to East Memorial Stadium where festival activities were taking place.
The Cornhusker Marching Band played as old-fashioned cars, extravagantly decorated floats and golf carts filled with people drove by waving to the masses. Some handed out candy to students as well as the many families who brought their children to experience the entertainment.
Rachamim Zamek, a freshman mechanical engineering major, said he enjoyed the different cars featured.
“My favorite part of the festival was seeing all the cool models of classic cars that were in the parade,” Zamek said.
There were balloon artists, food trucks, outdoor games for kids and adults and a large ferris wheel with a very long line.
Young children could be seen running around with balloon animals, light up glasses and huge smiles on their faces as their parents struggled to keep up. Some families played games such as football target toss, while others bought new Husker apparel and accessories. No matter how they chose to spend their night, they all seemed to be having a great time.
Many students were walking around checking out the activities with their friends and eating huge cobs of sweet corn on sticks. Freshman construction engineering major Taylor Hosick said she really enjoyed this part of the festival.
“My favorite part was the sweet corn,” Hosick said. “I thought it was funny. Only in Nebraska do they give out free sweet corn.”
Students and other festival-goers also got to enjoy a concert and a Jester Competition. Noah Floersh, a UNL graduate, performed several original songs. The crowd bopped their heads along to his impressive vocals and appeared to be having a joyous time.
The Jester Competition followed his set, proving to be a popular act, making the audience laugh and cheer. Student organizations chose a member to perform a skit or display a talent. Participants had 30 seconds to impress the judges and audience.
Freshman mechanical engineering major Madison McCarthy said she wanted to experience a traditional UNL Homecoming and was glad she went to this event.
“I wanted to go just to see what it was about,” McCarthy said. “I was intrigued by what our Homecomings at Nebraska would be like. The experience was great, and I’m glad I chose to go.”