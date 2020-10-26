Star City Culture Committee

After a lifetime of ghost hunting, Nick Downs knows to run when you catch the scent of sulfur at Ball Cemetery — especially after you find three bloody scratches going down each arm.

Nick Downs and Saryn Chloupek

Saryn Chloupek and Nick Downs talk ghost hunting in The Daily Nebraskan podcasting room.

On this episode of the Star City Culture Committee, Downs and Saryn Chloupek from Paranormal L.I.G.H.T.S. — which stands for Lincoln Investigations of Ghost Haunting and The Supernatural — sit down with co-hosts Mark Champion and Jenna Thompson to talk ax murders, screams inside the Temple Building, evading demonic possession, what it’s like to die and much more. 

culture@dailynebraskan.com 

Tags