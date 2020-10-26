After a lifetime of ghost hunting, Nick Downs knows to run when you catch the scent of sulfur at Ball Cemetery — especially after you find three bloody scratches going down each arm.
On this episode of the Star City Culture Committee, Downs and Saryn Chloupek from Paranormal L.I.G.H.T.S. — which stands for Lincoln Investigations of Ghost Haunting and The Supernatural — sit down with co-hosts Mark Champion and Jenna Thompson to talk ax murders, screams inside the Temple Building, evading demonic possession, what it’s like to die and much more.