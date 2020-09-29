HAKIM won’t stop until he’s chilling on a beach with all his team members, listening to his hit songs playing on the radio. On this episode of the Star City Culture Committee, Lincoln rapper, fashion designer and barber HAKIM joins culture editors Mark Champion and Jenna Thompson to discuss his multifaceted creative companies and break down his track “Airplane Mode.”
featured
Star City Culture Committee Ep. 5 - HAKIM’s relentless pursuit of success
Mark Champion
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Jenna Thompson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
Trending Stories
-
Three Nebraska football players receive misdemeanor charges for loud party
-
UNL student Taylor Williams remembered for being a compassionate friend
-
REVIEW: Joji’s “Nectar” is emotive brilliance from former YouTube shock artist
-
Alpha Gamma Sigma installs temperature scanner to prevent outbreaks within house
-
FLOWERS: Athletics shouldn't take precedence over fine arts
-
HORN: Nebraska complaints about Big Ten schedule are missing the point
-
REVIEW: McDonald's Travis Scott Meal all hype, no substance
-
REVIEW: Ava Max’s “Heaven & Hell” is an inoffensive release that retreads tired pop cliches
-
REVIEW: SturFast provides fast and fresh cuisine to the Lincoln scene
-
HERRERA: The bleak truth of a trip to UNL’s isolation housing