Lincoln singer Noah Floersch and producer Ross Grieb joined the SCCC to talk about Floersch's new EP, "Book of Stories," which will be released on July 31. Floersch also gave a mini-concert over Zoom, where he played three songs, including one from the new EP.
Star City Culture Committee Ep. 4 - Noah Floersch and Ross Grieb
