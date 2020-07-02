Local artist Kat Wiese makes a special appearance on the SCCC podcast to talk about her experience as a community organizer at South of Downtown Lincoln and how she uses art as a vehicle for social change.
Wiese is a multi-media, multi-racial artist who began displaying her creative talents on the streets, hanging it in windows for all passers-by to see. After desiring to further investigate her ethnic identity as a teenager, Wiese began to create art that touched on subjects of justice and race.
In this episode, Wiese addresses her most recent work, which she refers to as "protest art," and explains its relevance in conjunction with Black Lives Matter.