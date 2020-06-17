In this episode, the SCCC gang chats via Zoom with Letura Idigima, founder of the Art Bus, to talk about her creative new project.
Latest News
Trending Stories
-
Madeline Reddel Quintet to perform second Jazz in June concert
-
How the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted construction on campus
-
Campus Conversations Ep 3: NSE and admissions with Jenni Brost and Abby Freeman
-
UNL Police seeking a 19-year-old man suspected of rape at UNL fraternity house
-
Lincoln, Omaha communities clash with law enforcement in ongoing protests
-
Nebraskalytics: Nebraska basketball’s potential replacements for Cam Mack
-
KNIPPELMEIR: Now is the time to take a stand, support Black Lives Matter
-
WIRT: It’s time to listen, not degrade Husker athletes for working towards social change
Newsletter Sign-ups
Thanks for signing up for The Daily Nebraskan's e-newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.