On this week’s episode of the “Star City Culture Committee,” co-hosts Mark Champion and Jenna Thompson bridge the gap between The Daily Nebraskan’s culture editors of past, present and future for Champion’s last “Star City Culture Committee” meeting before graduation.
Sam Crisler, the drummer in local garage punk band Death Cow, co-host of KZUM radio show Hear Nebraska FM, experienced show booker and culture editor from 2017-19, and Jolie Peal, next year’s senior culture editor, discuss the music scene, COVID-19-induced social anxiety, the infamous Death Cow House venue and the secrets of covering arts and entertainment in Lincoln.