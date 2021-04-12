Squirrels are students.
It’s a bold claim, but it’s one the Nebraskans for the Upgraded Treatment of Squirrels club at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln works tirelessly to prove. Whether the club’s members are promoting healthy eating by installing squirrel feeders on campus or pestering Chancellor Ronnie Green to issue NCards for squirrels, the NUTS club pushes for a healthy campus ecosystem and has a lot of fun doing it.
On this episode of the Star City Culture Committee, co-hosts Mark Champion and Jenna Thompson chatter with April Johnson, the president of NUTS, and Josh Jolton, the club’s sultan of squirrel outreach.