Live from the National Public Radio’s headquarters, it’s Lincoln folk band The Wildwoods!
Of course, by “NPR’s headquarters” we really mean The Daily Nebraskan’s dimly-lit podcast room in the basement of the Union. Nonetheless, Noah and Chloe Gose, the local songwriting sensations known as The Wildwoods, are joining co-hosts Mark Champion and Jenna Thompson to talk about traveling the world, quarantine creativity and marriage.
Tune in until the end to hear their new single “Like My Old Man” and “The Thought of Romance,” an unreleased Parisian-style song with notes so swoon-worthy you’ll feel like you’re walking the streets of France.