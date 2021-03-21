What do sex and a chair have in common?
Not much, but Rachel Stein and Francie Traxler, two members of UNL’s improv troupe Lazzi, are hell-bent on making you laugh while they figure it out.
On this episode of the Star City Culture Committee, co-hosts Mark Champion and Jenna Thompson sit down with the pair of improvisers to discuss club auditions, improv games, favorite SNL sketches and more. They even improvise two new podcasts, “Platypotamus and Other Fine Combinations” and “Philosophy with the Kardashians.”