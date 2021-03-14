Mike Elfers is a man of many hats — when playing Lord Boot, the virtual overseer of his oil-seeking futuristic concept punk band Thirst Things First, his hat is emblazoned with the letters "TTF" across the front.
But after stepping out from in front of the green screen, Elfers drums with The Killigans, writes for punknews.com and continues to play Pokemon Go. Elfers, who recently celebrated his 37th birthday, has been tearing up the Lincoln music scene since 2002, even managing to branch out and tour the country with his pop-punk band The JV Allstars. In the pandemic, however, Elfers said he has been mostly stuck watching competitive eating videos and writing a new concept album about a death race tournament.