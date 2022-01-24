Every genre of music has experienced controversy over what can and cannot be considered true to the origins of that musical category. However, I have never seen a genre debated so often and so ferociously as that of the country variety. Since becoming a country music fan myself four years ago during a whirlwind two-month situationship with a boy who lived and breathed country, I have been surrounded by heated discussions of this topic frequently.
Although there is an ongoing dispute, occasionally a specific song or musician causes a monumental spike in conversation. Two recent examples of these moments include the release of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X in 2019 and “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes in 2021. However, before analyzing whether or not these controversial songs or any other song or artist can be deemed as true country, it’s essential to define what real country is.
Like every category of music, country has experienced drastic evolution since its formation in the late 1910s. According to Norton Center for the Arts, country music was born among common laborers in the South and influenced by a wide variety of music such as English ballads and Irish fiddle songs.
As it has continued to change over the years, there has been more discussion about what real country is and whether or not new artists can consider themselves to be country singers. While this is largely due to the musical composition of an artist’s songs, it may also be partly due to whether or not an artist incorporates the blue collar, anti-establishment ideals that country music originally gained popularity with.
To help better understand country music in its traditional form, senior mathematics education major and long-time country music listener Andrew Steskal gave his take on what real country is and where it got its start.
“I think the biggest thing to make it country music is an aspect of storytelling,” Steskal said. “That’s kind of where country music, in my opinion, got its origin.”
In addition to the storytelling aspect that plays a big role in conventional country, CMUSE said that straightforward, uncomplicated chords, rhythms and riffs are at the center of many early country hits. The melodies are catchy and memorable, but the lyrics and vocals are what really elevated the original successes in country music and set the foundation for the genre.
Personally, I feel like songs that stray from storytelling and simpler rhythms aren’t what I would consider country in its purest form. However, there are many subgroups like pop-country, which takes certain aspects of conventional country such as uncomplicated chords and combines it with aspects of traditional pop music such as repetitive lyrics.
Although the line between real country and fake country is subjective, Steskal gave his personal opinion on the matter.
“It’s no longer a country music song for me when it has more of a pop beat and it’s kind of more like a cover song where you just sing the same lyrics over and over again,” Steskal said. “Once it becomes too fast-beat and too repetitive as a song.”
While I agree that these aforementioned qualities don't pertain to a traditional country song, I think if a composition is meshed with vocals that have a country twang to them or lyrics that tell a story, it can fit into a pop-country sub-category.
Junior actuarial science major and country music fan Zane Todd offered some more neutral thoughts on the subject.
“When artists like George Jones and Hank Williams first played the [Grand Ole] Opry, they had the industry up in arms at the time because it wasn’t ‘country,’ and now their music is as country as ever,” Todd said. “People have their own opinions, but in my opinion, you can’t group country music into a box because such a box never has and never can exist.”
Ultimately, whether or not a song or artist can be considered real country will always be up for interpretation. It depends on each person’s own thoughts and feelings. In my opinion, country music today is far from what it used to be, making it less traditional, but not necessarily less valid. Todd took this into consideration when summing up his beliefs about the diversity of the country music genre today.
“I love country music, but I don’t love the same country music that another person may like,” Todd said. “The genre just has so many sub groups and categories now in my opinion.”