The end of 2021 came to a close, but the beginning of 2022 is just getting started. For people who indulge in video games, it is important to know what and when games are coming out this year. Don’t worry, with this list of the most anticipated game releases for the first half of 2022, your year will be far from boring.
Rainbow Six Extraction
Starting off strong, January already brings two new video games to the gaming community. To launch it all off, Rainbow Six Extraction will be released on Thursday, Jan. 20. The story of Rainbow Six Extraction is centered around the Chimera parasite that caused a rapidly growing outbreak that needs to be quickly taken care of. This installment is a breath of fresh air for many fans of Rainbow Six Siege, which was released in 2015, as fans have been waiting for a new game in this franchise. Rainbow Six Extraction includes 18 operators to pick from, which, compared to Rainbow Six Siege's 60 different operators to pick from and unlock, Extraction’s options are considered quite small. Although there is no story campaign or story mode, in Rainbow Six Extraction there seems to be more of a developed and creative story than Siege.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Nintendo seems to never sleep, especially when it comes to making Pokémon games. The newest installment in the franchise, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be released next week on Jan. 28 with a whole new story set in the Hisui Region, now known as the Sinnoh region. Arceus takes place before the events of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, but in the same region. The game occurs during a time where Pokémon and humans weren’t always harmonious. Arceus looks to be influenced by traditional Japanese architecture and clothing, bringing a refreshed feel to an already beloved game. Players are tasked with creating the region’s first Pokédex, from which one can conclude that Arceus is set very early in the timeline of the Pokémon franchise.
Dying Light 2
Fans of the Dying Light franchise are definitely going to be overjoyed when Dying Light 2 comes out on Feb. 4. Dying Light 2 keeps the legacy of complex parkour that the first game brought, but with a whole new story. Set in another post-apocalyptic city, humans have turned against each other, and you are tasked with picking a side. The actions of the player in this open world can change the balance to one side or the other, which gives each player a completely unparalleled experience of their own. Dying Light 2 also allows up to four player co-op and lets players host their own servers, or even join others.
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West continues the legacy that Horizon Zero Dawn built in 2017. The story follows the protagonist Aloy, who is trying to uncover the secrets of her world. Aloy’s story in Zero Dawn takes place in the United States, but one that has decomposed. Forbidden West continues to explore the high-tech prehistoric dystopian world that has been overrun by new machines, and Aloy hopes to stop the land from dying and the extinction of life on earth. With new abilities such as swimming and free climbing, Forbidden West also incorporates tribes, which Zero Dawn briefly mentions. Tribes not only add more lore into the game, but also add new dynamics and more tasks to give the players opportunities to explore more of the world. Horizon Forbidden West is set to release on Feb. 18.
Elden Ring
One of the most anticipated games of 2022 is Elden Ring, which will be released on Feb. 25. Elden Ring is set in the Lands Between, which is a new fantasy world created by Director Hidetaka Miyazaki — who worked on Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — in collaboration with George R. R. Martin, most famously known for writing the Game of Thrones novels. Exploring the Lands Between and taking on the quest to become the Elden Lord will surely bring on many difficult challenges with in-depth fantasy storytelling. The game mechanics of Elden Ring seem to follow the same combat format of the Dark Souls franchise, but with more magic and skills that can be found throughout the world. Players can master the art of combat, enhancing their sword skills and stealthing, or even focus more on magic to cast powerful spells and summon familiar spirits to help.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
March brings Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, expanding on the idea of Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep by giving Tina her own game. Tiny Tina’s Wonderland incorporates Dungeons & Dragons into the story by making it the main focus of the game. Tina is perceived to be the dungeon master, the one who makes the story and world in D&D, and gives her friends a grand quest to battle foes. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands includes at least four classes, as of the release of this article, which are Brr-Zerker, Clawbringer, Spellshot and Stabbomancer. Gearbox seems to be adding more classes in the future, which will give players the option to make their gameplay individual to them and explore the currently-announced eight different worlds.
Because it is only the beginning of 2022, there are many games that haven’t received a release date. So if you don’t see a game on this list you like, fret not because there are still many games waiting to make their debut in 2022.
For a full and constantly updating list of game releases in 2022, Game Informer breaks down each month and includes not only new games, but also downloadable content and games migrating to another platform.