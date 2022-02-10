All of us who have seen “The Craft,” “Practical Magic,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “American Horror Story: Coven” are very much aware of the cultural pipeline between unstable girls who dabble in witchcraft and complicated love lives.
As one such mildly unstable girl who may or may not participate in witchcraft as well, I can attest to this trope. For a few years now, I have dabbled in everything from palm readings and tarot to cord cutting rituals and spell casting. In fact, only a week before I met dear, sweet Guitar Boy, I did a love spell to manifest a partner. One burned-out red candle, a few animal bones, some sigils and dried roses later, and — poof — here comes the Harvey to my Sabrina in the form of an emotionally intelligent Aquarius with curly brown hair and kind eyes.
He was exactly what I asked for, and I feel like the uncanny situation gives me some credentials for giving unsolicited heathen advice on the ins and outs of bippity boppity booing your way to a great love life starting in the month of all things sappy and happily ever after.
The first thing I’d like to address as I fulfill my role as your punk fairy godmother is that, regardless of whether or not witchcraft is just spicy psychology or if there is some kind of mystical quality to it, the mere practice of it is an incredible healing experience, but it isn’t easy. You are able to investigate the agency you have over the things that happen in your life, but you are also forced to confront the blocks that you’ve created in your own life that may be hindering you.
As another disclaimer, be sure to do your research before you participate in a pagan practice. There are a lot of trendy WitchTok wannabes that appropriate closed practices out of ignorance. Not only is this just flat-out wrong, but it also won’t bring in the good, pure energy you want in your life because you’re literally stealing from another group of people. A safe bet is to always practice the paganism that your ancestors would have. If you're Scottish or Irish, Druidism can be a good pathway — I’m Greek, so I like to dabble in Hellenistic-inspired paganism. Whatever your heritage is, draw power from that, and respect other people’s heritage throughout this journey.
With the disclaimers out of the way, the first tip that I have is to pay attention to moon cycles. If you are manifesting a new beginning or a new chapter in your life, start the ritual on the new moon and ruminate on the changes, no matter how minute, on the full moon. New moons are for new beginnings and new leaves to be turned over, and full moons are for letting go of old things that no longer serve you and reaping the benefits of your efforts.
As much as WitchTok wants to tell you that manifestation comes down to saving sounds and affirmations — and that it works instantaneously — it simply doesn’t. Manifesting takes work and time; it takes consistent dedication and purposeful thinking. It is also nearly impossible to do proper manifestation if you don’t do adequate shadow work, which is simply the practice of confronting your shadow-self. All those bad habits, traumas and dark aspects of ourselves need to be explored and processed before magick can work.
If you are dedicated to this process of healing and manifesting, start your shadow work on the full moon; this month, the full moon is in Leo on Feb. 16. On that day, I would recommend writing down all of the things that you believe are holding you back. Maybe it’s a grudge you have yet to let go of, or a bad self image, or a pattern that you've found yourself in. Whatever it is, take some time and write all of those things down on a sheet of paper. Then, you're going to burn that piece of paper. I like to use a cauldron, but a fire pit or even a match in a designated fire-safe space can work.
When you begin the letting-go ritual, find a safe burning area, preferably outside. Then surround the area with salt — salt purifies sacred spaces and keeps bad energies at bay. After you’ve created your burn circle, you can mix in rosemary, lavender or black cohosh into the salt circle and the flame if your space permits it.
Burn your paper and watch as the flames engulf the things you want to let go of. Think of all of those concepts and how they’ve shaped you, and purposefully dedicate this next moon cycle to confronting all those unpalatable things about yourself that no longer serve you.
Once you have begun this shadow work, take a moon bath or shower if you don’t have access to a tub. Draw a bath, put all of the good things in it like bubble bath or Epsom salt, then add milk (I prefer non-dairy milk, but that’s just me,) cinnamon, lavender, rosemary and eucalyptus for healing. Light some incense — my favorite is patchouli — and pour yourself a glass of wine and relax in the bath in complete silence.
When you’re done with the bath and you stand up, imagine all of the negativity and trauma falling off your body in the rivulets of water cascading off of you. Then, until the next new moon, dedicate a few moments each day completely to shadow work, whether it’s in the form of meditation, journaling about it or just driving around and thinking about yourself.
You will begin to notice parts of your life becoming clearer. It isn’t a fun process, but it’s an important one. You will lose people that no longer serve you, and you will notice yourself feeling particularly emotional. This is normal and necessary to grieving your past hurts; flow with it, and take care of yourself in whatever way you can.
At the next new moon, which is going to be on March 2, it is the time for the actual manifestation. If you’ve already done the shadow work, you can also just start here. What I did was buy a tall, red candle, which is used for love, and I carved a love sigil on it. You can look for sigils online or create your own. Sigils are just symbols that represent certain concepts and energies. I also made a concoction of rosemary, dried roses, patchouli, cinnamon and cloves. Sprinkle that in the candle and let it burn until it burns itself out.
Since mine was tall, it burned for a week straight. Make sure your candle is in a fire-safe area away from children and pets, and every time you look at it burning, think of your intention and journal about it when you can. On the night I lit my candle, I wrote an in-depth list of all the traits I wanted in a partner. List every minute detail, everything from the energy in their eyes, to the type of love you want and the way you want the relationship to go.
A week later, I met Guitar Boy, and he checked every single box that I put in that journal entry.
This is the particular path I went down, but that was also my personal pathway for my practice. Other options can be making spell jars or honey jars in which you write down a person's name, a kind of person you want in your life or even the idea of love on a piece of paper. Then, you put it in a jar with honey and seal it by burning a red or pink candle down to seal the jar with the wax.
There are an abundance of practices that are open and available to a multitude of people. Find what calls to you and actively and purposefully participate in that practice. If you’ve done the internal work and are truly ready for a love that is stable, passionate and almost ethereal, then it will come if you just put in the work to better yourself and attract the relationship you want. Witchcraft isn’t easy, but neither is love. Whether you’re a slightly unstable witchy girl like me or just someone who’s sick of getting played by frat dudes and sad bois, we all deserve an awe-inspiring love story, and with a little faith, trust and pixie dust, you can create that for yourself.