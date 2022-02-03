Let me paint a picture for you. Currently, I am writing this column to the tune of “It’s Alright” by Mother Mother. I have, for the past week, been exclusively kept alive by Premier Protein shakes, FITCRUNCH bars, a blue raspberry disposable vape and maybe a poke bowl or two. I’m nauseous, my hair looks like trash, I could cry at the drop of a hat and my day to day wardrobe looks like I'm doing a killer Seth Rogen impression.
In short, I’m really f****** depressed. Like the kind of depression that makes you lose time, where listening to music and eating feels like work. Like the kind of depression that makes you lose weight, like the kind of depression that makes you feel like you don’t know how to love because you’re so dead inside.
About a week ago was when life started to feel like work, and before I knew it, I was numb to everything. All the things that would usually give me a hit of dopamine, whether it be hanging out with friends or painting or cooking, felt like nothing. I was indifferent to everything, including the biggest external source of dopamine in my life, which is my wonderful boyfriend, guitar boy.
Naturally, when I realized that I didn’t even feel anything about guitar boy, I panicked. “Was I wrong about us being soulmates?” “Why am I ruining this relationship?” “What is wrong with me?” “I know I love him; why don’t I feel anything?”
I immediately spiraled into a depressed, anxious mess. I sat in the smoke shop parking lot for an hour before my shift just trying to untangle the gnarled mess that was my psyche. Then, I realized it wasn’t just guitar boy who I felt indifferent toward — it was everyone. My mom, my brother, friends and family who I have loved dearly for years all felt like distant echoes of long lost sensations carved into the icy cavern that was, at the time, my heart.
That’s when I knew I was depressed. I went home to guitar boy and I told him everything. As I stared up at the ceiling too afraid to make eye contact, I rambled about why I felt like a terrible person and how nothing felt real. He just looked at me with his warm understanding eyes, nodding and letting me release all of these thoughts that had been worrying me for days. When I was done talking it out, he told me that he understood and that he’s felt that way before. He said there was nothing wrong with me, I’m not a terrible person and he believed me when I said that I know I love him, I just don’t feel like it right now. Then he gave me the tightest hug I’ve ever received in my life, and for that brief moment, I felt like someone had attached a defibrillator to my chest.
At that moment, I felt my heart beat again. I felt loving warmth rush into my veins, thawing me out and reminding me what it felt like to be alive. It was then that I had this epiphany. I realized even if love doesn’t feel like it’s there, it still is.
Maybe it’s because you're depressed, or maybe you feel like you shouldn’t love this person or that person, or you’re angry at someone who hurt you, but love still exists in that space. In fact, more often than not, it’s a more powerful kind of love because it comes without the benefits of all those happy feelings we tend to associate with being in love. If I know one thing to be true of life, it’s that all forms of love are valid, not just the forms that we regularly validate.
That crush that you had on that guy in your high school English class — that’s a form of love. That barista at the coffee shop who always makes your day brighter because they put extra foam in your cappuccino — that’s a form of love. That situationship that only lasted a month but it took you a year to get over — that was also a form of love.
Love is not exclusively this uber-cheery, sunshine, rice-at-a-wedding, happily ever after feeling. It’s a lot more than that, and the fact that we try to condense it into a box with a bunch of criteria is actually our own anxious efforts to protect ourselves from the pain and vulnerability that love can sometimes entail.
For once, this column isn’t about me giving advice, it isn’t about a solution and it certainly isn’t about how I have all the answers — because I don’t. This is about validating you and whatever way love is expressed for you, within you and around you.
If you’re feeling depressed, angry, sad, dejected or abandoned, know that there is still love there. It might be hard to find, and I would implore you to seek out therapy if those feelings are persistent, but if you take a moment and look for the love that is there and validate it just like guitar boy did for me, I promise you’ll feel a bit better.
I want to close out with a quote from one of my favorite movies. The movie is called “Collateral Beauty,” and it’s the saddest movie I’ve ever seen, but in the best way possible. The movie revolves around a man, Howard, after he loses his six-year-old daughter to cancer. In his grief, Howard writes a letter to the entities that are Love, Death and Time, and they respond and help him navigate his grief.
In one scene, Howard is arguing with the person who represents love — he’s screaming at her because he believed in love once. Love was in his daughter's laugh and her trust that she had in him as her father, but it was ripped away from him in the form of a crushing diagnosis and too little time. After he finishes his bereaved tirade, Love looks at him and says, “I’m in all of it. I'm the darkness and the light. I'm the sunshine and the storm. Yes, you're right, I was there in her laugh, but I'm also here now in your pain. I'm the reason for everything.”
Love is in all things, even the painful or numb bits of life. It’s valid, whether it's the echoes of love within the smog that is depression or the hate that occurs after a person is hurt. It exists in the crushes we had as children and the soulmates we find as adults. It’s in the pain, the anguish and the hatred just as much as it is within the smiles and warm embraces. If you take nothing else from this column, take this: whatever love you feel today, tomorrow and yesterday, it is valid and it will always be valid.