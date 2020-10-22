In my freshman year of high school, I was coerced into reading William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. For some reason, Millard Public Schools’ curriculum writers thought it was imperative to force a bunch of 15 year olds to read a play about a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old who fall in love, have a one-night stand, then commit suicide because the prospect of life without each other was too much to bear.
As an angsty teen, I hated that story — I thought it was stupid and pointless and every time I saw a “thou,” “thyst” or “tho,” I wanted to die more than Juliet and Romeo combined. As an angsty adult, I still hate the story. It’s not because I think it’s stupid per se, but because it’s a mind-numbingly terrible message about love that has poisoned Western romantic ideology.
In our culture, we are constantly told that everything comes at a price — except love. Our parents taught us that in order to have friends, we have to be amicable and respectful. In order to have a good career, we must work hard. However, going all the way back to Shakespeare’s medieval writing hut, we’ve been taught that true love should be unconditional.
It may be the least sexy thing to think about, but that magic and fairy dust we feel when we first fall in love is really just a chemical reaction occurring in our brains to fulfill the genetic need to mate. But the feeling doesn’t last forever. All accounts — from relationship experts to old people who’ve been married since the Great Depression — show that long-lasting, healthy relationships are based on the reality that love is not a feeling, but a choice.
Because long-lasting love is a choice that two people make throughout the lifespan of a relationship, there are naturally going to be days where it isn’t easy to love each other. Despite these days where it is difficult, both parties must put in the work to maintain the relationship and set boundaries so that it can remain sustainable. Actively working on the relationship and being present and aware is what supplies the backbone of commitment, not just loving the other person despite their lack of effort or commitment.
A healthy relationship demands effort on both parts, as well as understanding. That effort can be anything from understanding your partner’s needs to acknowledging when you’ve made a mistake and being willing to apologize. Humans are flawed by themselves, and as a couple, they have twice the amount of complications presented by both parties. I’m not saying you need to sit down with your partner today and write out a contract for your relationship. However, every individual has needs, and if two individuals are in a relationship where one or both parties don’t get their needs met, it’s a recipe for disaster.
If your partner slacks off or blatantly fails to meet your needs, you have every right to terminate the relationship and find someone who can fulfill those requirements.
Love is not rainbows and sunshine, and frankly, it isn’t very easy all the time. Relationships require work and mindfulness. While a certain degree of selflessness is suggested, self-sacrifice should not be a core factor.
Romeo and Juliet were children in a fictional world that had no merit on the realities of love in 2020. And, despite what Katy Perry’s hit song might tell you, love isn’t unconditional. In fact, in order for a relationship to work out long term, it must be conditional.