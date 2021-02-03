I don’t know about anyone else, but I really can’t stand the movie “Titanic.” Leonardo DiCaprio looks like an emaciated child, and the class critique wouldn’t make sense if Karl Marx himself did the narration. Still, the worst part of the movie is the deluded, child-like hope I feel every time the movie starts.
Every time I see it, part of me always hopes that maybe — just maybe — the ship won’t hit the iceberg. Then I experience the inevitable “sinking” disappointment when everyone drowns in a vat of frigid waters while Celine Dion sings in the background.
That delusional hope and traumatic letdown is exactly how I feel when I talk to men.
I know I am not the only woman to feel this way. Dating at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln feels like a crapshoot between contracting chlamydia from some rando with a dead fish on his Tinder profile and shacking up with five cats, a handle of Tito’s and a vibrator for the rest of eternity. I’m not saying we should all be looking to get married and have babies at 20, but the fact that going on a dinner date is too much of a commitment for the vast majority of people speaks volumes about the Husker dating scene.
Turns out, this may be due to something called the gender ratio. An overabundance of desirable women and a shortage of quality men is an issue not specific to Lincoln. It’s a problem in a lot of places, and business journalist Jon Birger set out to understand why that seemed to be a consistent problem in a lot of different places.
He ended up writing a book about his findings called “Date-onomics,” and it turns out, for women, dating in places like Los Angeles and New York isn’t all that different than it is here.
Birger interviewed dozens of men and women from college campuses all over the country, and found college campuses with a 3:2 ratio of men to women had a vastly different culture when it came to hookups and dating opposed to average state schools that featured a 2:3 ratio.
At schools with more men than women, hookup culture was present but not prevalent. Students reported many of their peers were either already in committed relationships or searching for one. The overall satisfaction with the dating scene on campus was higher, and male students who were interviewed reported a feeling of protection and deep respect for their female counterparts.
Students who went to state schools with more women than men reported a more hectic hookup scene. Relationships were sparse, and there seemed to be a bit of a cheating issue. Overall satisfaction with the dating culture was significantly lower, and the male students interviewed were reported to use more inflated and borderline derogatory language when speaking about female students. One such student unknowingly said it best when he told Birger, “Why would I pick one when there’s always another one? The market is just too good, man.”
Schools such as ours with an equal ratio between the sexes reported similar problems, but not as pronounced. However, with the number of female college grads continuing to rise above that of male graduates, I would be willing to bet the scene will transition more.
So what does this all mean? Are female students screwed when it comes to dating men in college? The answer isn’t straightforward. It depends on what each individual woman wants out of her college experience.
For those of us who aren’t looking to settle down but demand some semblance of respect, I would say the first and foremost action to take is to raise the damn bar for male behavior. We joke about the bar being at subterranean levels, but at this point, it isn’t just something we say in jest. I’m surprised when a man is literate and doesn’t try to sexually assault me when I’m drunk. We need to take the initiative, raise the collective standard and not let these boys get away with anything they want. No one deserves a gold star for basic human decency; that’s the bare minimum.
If a guy seems into you and he doesn’t make you want to throw up, don’t settle for going over to his place to just “watch a movie.” At least demand he take you out to dinner before you put out.
For my more traditional ladies looking for long-term love, Birger suggests looking for a partner outside of traditional collegiate attendance. Trade school attendees and people who work in similar industries can make the same amount of money — or more — with less debt. Many trades tend to be male-dominated. This isn't an official stat, but I feel like my experience with men in the trades has been lightyears better than the losers in college — they’re just more respectful and chivalrous. Plus they have strong hands and calluses.
No one, not even Birger, knows why sex ratios show such a strong correlation to dating culture, but it seems to be a fact that we will just have to deal with. The only possible solution I can think of is to simply demand better treatment and respect of your boundaries. If the moron doesn’t want to respect that, let him go — you don’t need to make space for him on your floating door.