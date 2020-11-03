You know those memes about girls with blue hair in high school social studies and government classes? Well, I would like to come out and say that — despite not having blue hair in high school — I was that girl. My archnemesis was the starting pitcher from our baseball team, and every day in class was like a verbal WWE match complete with a semi-serious threat of hitting each other with a chair. Despite our political differences, the sexual tension in that class was palpable. I’ll still admit to being a little bit attracted to the slightly conservative ball player.
I think we can all agree that this election year has drawn a lot of attention to how important politics can be to people. My roommate broke up with her boyfriend because of who he was voting for on Tuesday. Two weeks ago, I nearly swerved off the road when I found out my ex was a registered Republican. It can be an incredibly sensitive topic, and with all the hullabaloo, it’s got me thinking about how important a person’s politics can be in a relationship.
Overall, politics are important because they give insight to a person’s core values. Core values such as family, authenticity, spirituality and so on are the fundamental beliefs that dictate a person’s life. In order for a relationship to work, experts say these values have to match in order to propagate a healthy, committed environment.
So at face value, politics influence a lot within relationships. However, in the climate that is American politics, party lines don’t always reflect these values, and the importance of these political affiliations can be different for different people.
I have always been unafraid to ask what people’s opinions are regardless of the setting. In fact, I have unabashedly asked a dude’s opinion on abortion after a romp in the sack with zero hesitation. This is mainly because small talk and awkward silence makes me break out in hives, and I have no filter, but the understanding sentiment is still there. I genuinely like figuring out why people see the world in a different way than I do.
For me, I need to feel like my partner respects my right to choose what is best for my body. They also need to respect the lives and value of my friends and family who find themselves in marginalized demographics. Because these are my core values, I tend to go out with guys who are registered similarly to me, but overall, this isn’t a hard-and-fast rule.
I’ve gone out with super left-wing dudes who called themselves feminists but ended up treating me like nothing more than a sex object. I have also gone out with slightly more moderate dudes who occasionally sported cowboy boots and managed to respect me and my rights as a woman entirely. People are not always their politics, and in my experience, it is the actions and willingness to understand another person’s life that shows how aligned we are morally.
Because politics are such a nuanced indicator of a person’s moral standing, different levels of politicization mean different things to different people. I know some married couples that don’t share the same voting registration, and they love and care about each other dearly. I know other people who have broken up over whether or not their partner was voting on Tuesday.
Obviously, there is a difference between being a white supremacist and registering with a different political party. However, the point should be that we can’t actually know a person and their worldview based on how they registered when they were 18.
I genuinely don’t think that a person’s political affiliation is a real indicator of whether or not they are a good person, and I especially don’t think it should always be a deal breaker in a relationship. Actions speak louder than party lines. As long as you feel loved and respected by a person, their politics don’t really matter.
While I am no longer the stereotypical hyper-political girl willing to argue in class, I know what is important to me and my relationships. So long as people’s core values line up, we can all forgo hitting each other over the head with a chair and just talk about how we see the world, regardless of party politics. As for me and the slightly conservative baseball boy, nothing ever happened aside from an awkward Tinder match and all the lascivious arguments that will forever live in my memories of that high school government class.