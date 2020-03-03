Science fiction is known for stretching the laws of science to build fantastic worlds of the future, whether with flying cars, superpowers or even time travel. However, the logistics of maneuvering through time could be difficult to understand when one show might propose that traveling to the past will automatically affect the future, while another might contradict those rules.
As a part of the SciPop Talks series, physics and astronomy professor Dan Claes is hosting a lecture titled “Comic Book Physics 101: Time Travel with Dan Claes,” on Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. in Love Library South, Room 221. Here, he will discuss the science behind time travel in popular movies and shows such as Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” and The CW’s “The Flash.”
Claes said the discussion and debate about time travel is taken very seriously in the world of physics, and people should not take the idea of it too lightly.
“I think people may be surprised to learn that there have been serious discussions among physicists,” Claes said. “There have been lots of theoretical papers on the topic. There have been a lot of controversial, contentious debates on the subject … it's a subject that's taken seriously.”
Claes said he will discuss the ways physicists have theorized how time travel could work. He used the examples of Einstein’s theory of relativity and the theory of traversable wormholes as the basis for the plausibility of time travel.
Claes also said he believes the 2014 movie “Interstellar” has the most scientific accuracy when it comes to time travel. He credited theoretical physicist and scientific consultant on the film, Kip Thorne, for the portrayal of the science behind time travel in the movie.
“Not every aspect of that movie is plausible, but the things that are addressed about general relativity and wormholes and the possibility of either traveling through time or being able to send messages through time — those things are still part of the discussion and they have not been outlawed by the rules of physics. Some people feel they are counterintuitive, or they defy concepts of logic, but not the mathematical logic of the theory,” Claes said.
Claes said his love for comic books and physics has benefited him and his talks in recent years. He said people’s renewed interest in comic books and the Marvel and DC cinematic universes has granted him an opportunity to educate the public in a way that everyone can understand.
“This was a fantastic opportunity to merge together two things that I enjoy and talk to people about physics, inspired by things that have happened in the movies or in the comics ... and using it to tease out what is really, truly possible according to the laws of physics and what simply isn't,” he said. “Both I find interesting questions.”