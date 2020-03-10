Zombies stumble, groan and eat brains. It sounds terrifying, but zombies aren’t real, are they?
Assistant professor of practice in the psychology department Jacquelyn Omelian will answer that question with her SciPop Talks lecture “Zombies and the Science of Braaaaains” on March 11 in Love Library South Room 221 at 7 p.m.
Omelian’s love for zombie movies such as “Shaun of the Dead'' and the book “Do Zombies Dream of Undead Sheep?” by neuroscientists Timothy Verstynen and Bradley Voytek inspired her to learn more about the human brain and psychology. Her interest grew so much that she created a class for honors students, “The Neuroscience of Zombies,” which gave her a platform to marry her passions.
“We took a sort of intro neuroscience class and turned it into instead of looking at different types of disorders, what would happen if they were zombies? What if zombies were a real disorder?” Omelian said.
According to Omelian, the main focus of the class was to look at the nervous and sensory systems in humans, like the temporal lobe and Broca’s area in the brain, and see how they would be affected by some real-life disorders that would be considered zombie-like.
“That's sort of the big picture of how we look at things, and we just moved through different aspects of neuroscience using that perspective,” she said.
One of the many key points Omelian will discuss is how some real-life diseases and afflictions like rabies, neurotoxins and toxoplasma in rats can have similar side effects to the way zombies behave.
“There's some really interesting things that we actually see in the real world that we then sort of tie into. Here's an example of something that can take over the nervous system and cause a massive change in behavior, just like what we're seeing with this zombie model of infection and then becoming a completely different sort of creature,” she said.
Omelian said she hopes people can get a more enhanced and enjoyable view of psychology and neuroscience from her talk. She also said she wants people to know that science can be used in many ways people might not understand, and even things that seem like polar opposites could actually have quite the scientific connection.
“We can take these really different ideas like zombie movies and neuroscience, things that seem very, very different, and use them to talk about each other and have a bigger understanding and appreciation for science,” she said.