It’s almost time for the radios to begin blasting Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” again.
Christmas has always been one of my favorite holidays. It’s a time of giving to others, seeing family, decorating the house and watching the most predictable Christmas movies ever made. Around Christmas, I’m just happy about everything; seeing all the lights and snow and listening to Christmas music always puts me in a jolly mood.
I think it’s safe to say that, with the way 2020 has gone, people need a dose of Christmas cheer a little earlier than usual. I myself am guilty of putting on some Pentatonix Christmas while driving around doing errands last week.
But what is it about Christmas that gives people like me a spring in their step? According to a USAToday article, psychologists think decorations bring out the feeling of nostalgia and childhood memories that temporarily relieve people of the sense of responsibility. Studies show that people who put up Christmas decorations early are happier and more excited about life.
The giddy feeling of nostalgia is definitely felt when my family brings out our Christmas trees and puts up festive decorations around our house. We have a tradition where we put on ornaments my brother and I have chosen from years prior. It’s always nice to take a trip down memory lane while reminiscing about Christmases past and adorning our home with prickly garland and twinkling lights.
However, there is an unpleasant side to getting into the Christmas spirit too soon. While decorating early may help bring out happiness, according to Healthline, listening to Christmas music too early can cause stress and anxiety. I can understand this; as soon as November hits, Christmas memorabilia is everywhere. You can’t go anywhere without listening to Christmas tunes on the radio or in grocery stores. It makes sense that the music can cause irritation.
Fortunately, this stress can easily be prevented. One thing that you can do is manage how much Christmas music you listen to. If you start listening to it early, it might be good to listen only in moments when you feel most stressed or on a gloomy day — Christmas music can help bring your energy up and maybe increase productivity.
So, if life is dragging you down as the holidays draw near, don’t be afraid to bring some Christmas cheer into the day. Crank the tunes, browse around for the latest Christmas movies, get a cup of hot chocolate, or do anything else that puts you in the Christmas spirit. And while holiday gatherings may be a bit different this year, their meaning doesn’t have to change.
I think a lot of people have earned the holidays this year — we’ve been through probably the weirdest year ever — and I think it’s time for the people of the world to enjoy themselves and celebrate making it through. So savor every moment, make great memories and hopefully, bring on a better next year.