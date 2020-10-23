As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nebraska, the prospect of a happy Halloween is starting to seem less promising. However, with proper observation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, it is still possible to celebrate the upcoming spooky holiday.
Here’s a list of ways to have a fun, safe and socially distanced Halloween.
Halloween movie night
The best way to stay safe during the pandemic is to stay put. Being inside can still be fun with the right group of people. Grab your roommates or a group of less than eight friends and have a Halloween movie night. You can still dress-up and take pictures with your friends, make some spooky Halloween treats and arrange the perfect movie line-up.
When watching spooky movies, limit attendance to less than eight people, wear a mask if with people whom you do not live with and be hygienic while making treats you will share with others.
Visit Vala's Pumpkin Patch
With Halloween being on a Saturday, many folks will be looking for a full day’s worth of Halloween-themed activities. Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Gretna is a Nebraska fall tradition and a lively daytime activity for Halloween. Being mostly outdoors, Vala’s offers patrons the opportunity to have some socially distanced fun. Attractions include food, a corn maze, hayrides and more. Tickets are available in advance online. Due to COVID-19, Vala’s is cutting admission when capacity is reached — Check the crowd tracker to see anticipated and current attendance in the park.
While participating in public Halloween events, wear a mask, stay socially distanced from others and actively sanitize or wash your hands after touching high-contact areas.
Visit Scary Acres
Open on Halloween night, Scary Acres is a haunted house-based attraction located in Omaha with 20 acres full of scary fun. Scary Acres is committed to safety by providing masks to visitors who need them and cleaning and sanitizing touch points. Additionally, they are providing hand sanitizer and handwashing stations, limiting groups in attractions and limiting capacity. Tickets are sold on-site.
Experience Lincoln Escape Room
Lincoln Escape Room is an interactive, thought-provoking activity that challenges guests to use problem-solving skills and clues to escape the escape room before time runs out. There are 5 different rooms to choose from, all with varying levels of difficulty, scariness and capacity. Regular group pricing is $25 per person and bookings are available on Halloween from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Husker Football
That’s right — Halloween 2020 also happens to fall on a Husker Football Saturday. The Huskers will play at Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. against Wisconsin. The game will stream on Fox, and as the last day of homecoming, royalty will be announced at halftime. Gather your roommates and friends and create your own Halloween-themed boneyard experience at home.