Photography is something that’s been a part of Ben Atali’s life since he was a young boy growing up in Rwanda. It’s something that, he says, has always been about having fun not just for himself, but for everyone around him.
A junior integrated science major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Atali moonlights as a photographer, capturing a broad range of subjects from cars and people to landscapes and buildings. He said he doesn’t try to focus on any specific style, instead opting to capture whatever catches his eye at any given moment.
Born Murengezi Atali Benimana, Atali grew up in a small village in the Ngoma district of the Rwandan capital of Kigali. Atali said he looks back nostalgically on his childhood, citing the sense of belonging among his community as a major factor in his fond childhood memories.
“The whole village was my friend,” Atali said. “It was fun growing up in Kigali.”
It was in these early years that Atali said he began to discover his love for photography. He said his father was his earliest inspiration throughout that journey.
“He’s the first person I saw taking pictures. I liked the joy that came out of it because, in taking a picture, you’re capturing a moment that’s gonna stay for a lifetime,” Atali said. “Whenever you look at a picture, you remember the emotions that came with it, the people that were around you and it’s just fun.”
At nine years old, Atali said he got his first chance to try photography out for himself when his family got a new camera. The purchase ultimately resulted in a struggle between him and his siblings over who would get the rights to the camera.
“I was the youngest one, so I cried,” Atali said. “They ended up giving it to me and then I took pictures, liked it and I’ve been taking pictures ever since.”
One aspect Atali struggled greatly with in the beginning was composition, or how to properly arrange various elements in his photos. Though it was difficult at first, he said consistent practice over many years helped him to get the hang of it, though he believes he’s still far from perfect.
Daniella Norah, a fellow Rwandan and junior integrated science major at the university, is a close friend of Atali’s. She said she’s often been a subject of his photography throughout their friendship.
Though the two didn’t properly become friends until they came to Nebraska, they both hail from Rwanda, and met during an agricultural scholarship program in the country that chose 45 candidates from a pool of over 3,000, according to Atali.
“Thoughtful” was the word Norah thought best encapsulated Atali, but his thoughtfulness isn't just limited to his powers of observation. She said he always tries to bring joy and laughter to the people he captures on camera.
“He tries to make it fun,” Norah said. ”He tries to make you feel comfortable in the environment, like there’s no camera looking at you.”
Though Atali said he often feels conflicted about what style to focus on with his photography, he said he often derives the most enjoyment from photographing people, and always makes a point to spread that joy to his subjects.
“I find that the genuine laugh is always beautiful in a picture,” Atali said. “When I take a picture and I see the laugh or the smile, I’m happy because I know that the subject is going to love the picture.”
Seeing how others react to his photos is something that Atali said has always inspired him, so it was a natural transition when he finally decided to make an Instagram page dedicated to his photography.
One problem he said he’s encountered is dealing with the sense of value the like count imposes on any given post. Especially since the eye-opening experience of having one of his posts blow up to over 800 likes.
“Likes are a problem, because then people are like, ‘I want 700 likes,’” Atali said. “So whenever I take a picture, I don’t mainly think about the likes. I just think about how people are gonna look at it and then feel at that moment.”
Norah said the dedication that Atali puts into his work is something that sets him apart from other photographers, especially when he’s capturing moments of the people closest to him.
“If a photographer loves the person they’re taking pictures of, there’s a way it comes out a bit more beautiful,” Norah said. “There’s a care they give of making sure it’s the right angle or something like that.”
Atali said he hopes to broaden his abilities beyond just taking pictures, though. He wants to sharpen his writing skills, combining them with his photography to pair his photos with accompanying stories.
Ultimately, though, Atali’s end goal remains constant.
“I want to inspire other people through my photography,” he said.