Violetta Bakunina was 16 years old when she had to leave her home behind. Her mother was expecting another child, and with subpar healthcare facilities in Bakunina’s hometown of Anapa, Russia, the family made the decision to move to Lincoln.
The move wasn’t initially intended to be a permanent one. Her father still ran a business in Russia, and the thought was that they would move back after her mother gave birth. But with mounting political tensions and anti-American sentiment breeding suspicion of her father’s business among local Russian authorities, Bakunina’s family had to make a choice.
“Especially for the little ones, we were very scared,” Bakunina said. “And so we decided to stay here.”
Bakunina, a junior majoring in microbiology and psychology, is just one of many University of Nebraska-Lincoln students hailing from Russia who find themselves amid not just a new place, but also an entirely different society.
Another of those students is Dennis Startsev, a sophomore mathematics major at UNL.
Startsev was born in Lincoln, but he spent most of his early life in Stavropol, Russia. After graduating from high school, he left home and headed back to Lincoln in 2018, taking care of his general classes at Southeast Community College before transferring to UNL in 2020.
In the first three years of living alone in the U.S., Startsev said the biggest adjustment for him was the language barrier. Although he’d learned some English in Russia, he was far from fluent when he first arrived. He said he struggled with feelings of isolation and depression as a result.
“Just imagine making friends in a new country and you cannot speak to anyone for like three years,” Startsev said.
Another problem Startsev found with English was that he felt it limited how he could express his emotions.
“It’s really hard to describe something, your feelings,” Startsev said. “You cannot fully express what is in your head.”
Olha Tytarenko, the UNL Russian language coordinator and sole faculty member of the Russian department, said the individualistic nature of American society, which runs contrary to Russian collectivism, plays a part in this communicative gap.
“Russian society is about collective,” Tytarenko said. “It’s about the nation, about the community, where ‘I’ should not be different outside of it.”
Tytarenko said that Americans’ tendency to think in terms of “I” clashes with the Russian tendency to think in terms of “we,” which can make it difficult for Russians to express themselves clearly.
Bakunina was already relatively fluent in English upon arriving in the U.S. Still, she soon found there were other aspects to communication in America that she was entirely unexposed to.
Bakunina said the biggest adjustment, aside from the harsher Nebraska weather, was the stark contrast in what sort of language is considered polite or appropriate in the U.S.
“In Russia, communication is very direct,” Bakunina said. “I had to learn how to speak properly because many people would be a little appalled of something I would state, but I didn’t mean it in a rude way.”
Bakunina said that in Russia, it was common for criticisms of things like someone’s behavior or what they were wearing to be given bluntly, and it wasn’t considered rude to make these sorts of statements.
Making idle conversation, which Bakunina said was almost nonexistent in Russia, was another aspect of American society she found especially challenging to adapt to.
“For me, sometimes conducting small talk conversations are even harder than writing a scientific research paper,” Bakunina said.
Tytarenko said understanding small talk is a common issue for many newcomers to America, especially when it comes to recognizing it. She said this often results in questions like “How are you?” being answered by Russians with incredibly lengthy responses that can be off-putting to many Westerners.
“There is this lack of understanding, and so it’s difficult to make genuine connections with people,” Tytarenko said.
But despite the language barrier, Bakunina and Startsev have both found alternative avenues for breaking out of their isolation.
Bakunina found her outlet by following her passions. That started with dancing, which is something she said she’d been doing for most of her life in Russia. Although she said she’d only ever done ballet previously, she decided to try her hand at ballroom dancing, joining the Ballroom Dance Club on campus her freshman year.
“I found lots of friends through this way, and dance is like a universal language,” Bakunina said.
She also went on to join a sustainability club due to her interest in biology and sustainability, and then she later joined the Speech and Debate Team to improve her English.
For Startsev, his increased social engagement started with math. He said he’d always been very reserved in most of his classes, but when it came to math, he found he was already fluent in a universal language.
“I felt much more comfortable,” Startsev said, “and because of that, I could be much more active in math classes.”
Startsev said he could always be confident he had the right answer, and it led him into a natural leadership role in helping other students out with the classwork.
His knack for teaching eventually carried over to his Russian minor, which started when he decided to take a Russian class on a whim.
There, he met Tytarenko, who encouraged him to join the Russian Club, which she oversees. She also gave him an unofficial job tutoring for a few of her Russian classes this semester, which he said has gotten him even more involved with the club.
Tytarenko said the club has hosted various events this semester, including a Russian barbeque serving up marinated meat kebabs known as “shashlik,” a Russian Halloween celebration and a workshop in making handmade toys. She said it’s through these events that they hope to foster a self-sustaining community among the students.
She also said it’s important for them to have support with their schoolwork, whether that’s from tutoring by peers like Startsev or just having a shared space for students to work together.
“I don’t have to be there because it’s happening among them,” Tytarenko said. “You don’t have to oversee it or control it. You just have to provide the space and give students the opportunity to come somewhere and connect.”
Tytarenko said the Russian Club aims to provide a positive environment for students, bringing together Russian-born students with other students who are interested in learning more about Russian history.
The exchange goes both ways though, and Startsev said that he’s also learned from the experience.
“The vision is just sharing culture,” Startsev said. “The Russian Club is the place where you share in your experience in learning Russian culture and learning American culture.”