For the third week of rewind reviews, I’ve decided to really hunker down and get to the meat of my watchlist. While there were many people shocked that I hadn’t seen “Avatar” or “Donnie Darko,” there’s another level to this — all-time classic films. I mean the films nobody bothers to ask if you’ve seen because everybody just expects you have already.
I’ve got a few movies like that on my watchlist, and this week I’m taking on one of the beefiest: “Die Hard.”
I know I should have seen “Die Hard” before now. I really have no good excuse for not watching it. But now that I have seen it, I’m ready to add my voice to the choir of people singing this movie’s praises.
Originally released in July of 1988, “Die Hard” has since become arguably one of the most iconic action movies in cinematic history. The name John McClane has become synonymous with really any cool action movie hero with the odds stacked against them. Meanwhile, the villainous Hans Gruber, wonderfully brought to life by the late Alan Rickman, is widely considered one of the best villains put to screen. The movie spawned an entire franchise, consisting of four sequels, numerous prequels that never saw the light of day and a rumored series reboot from Disney. Even the animated show “Bob’s Burgers” spoofed the movie for an episode.
While the “Die Hard” franchise has certainly gotten itself into some muddy water with its fanbase — after several of its sequels utterly failed to connect with audiences — the first film is still held in high regard, so I had solid expectations going into it.
As I expected, the movie was fantastic.
This film is definitely a little dated, but that’s what makes it so great. This blood-, sweat- and bullet-ridden tale consistently verges on being absurd and over-the-top, but it never quite crosses the line.
At its core, “Die Hard” is set in a fairly realistic world. John McClane isn’t some superhero that magically manages to avoid or overcome every obstacle in his way and, as a result, takes a relentless beating throughout this film. He gets shot several times, walks barefoot on broken glass and endures some pretty tough falls, and the movie isn’t afraid to show the physical toll these injuries take on him. There are some pretty long segments of the movie that solely consist of McClane hiding and sitting down to recuperate. Yet, even these sequences are thrilling because the audience legitimately cares about this character and his mission.
McClane’s mission is to stay alive and save hostages, one of which is his wife, of a terrorist group led by the aforementioned Gruber.
While this terrorist group mostly consists of by-the-numbers bad guys for McClane to take out, it’s Gruber who really makes this antagonizing force so compelling. It’s unclear what Gruber is thinking or going to do next, yet the character is incredibly calculated. While his actions are often unexpected, they all fall in line with the character that has been built. He’s incredibly intelligent, and the cat-and-mouse game between him and McClane is an absolute thrill to watch.
It’s easy to tell why McClane and Gruber have become one of the most iconic hero and villain duos in modern action filmmaking. They’re complete opposites yet oddly similar. Gruber is cold, cautious and patient, while McClane is more impulsive and hardheaded. They chase each other in circles, constantly staying one step ahead of the other, and their intellect and resourcefulness makes this movie such a sensation.
While watching “Die Hard,” it’s easy to see why this film has become such a cinematic staple. It features great characters, a simple, yet effective story and action sequences that make your heart race. It’s a perfect action movie concoction, and it’s one that I already can’t wait to watch again.