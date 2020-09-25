When it comes to pure filmmaking prowess, Denis Villeneuve is one of the top talents to come out of the 2010s.
Though Villeneuve did direct a few films prior to the decade, the French-Canadian director didn’t start popping up on peoples’ radars until 2013 with the release of both “Prisoners” and “Enemy.” Villeneuve went on to prove his talent throughout the rest of the decade by releasing a slew of fantastic films such as “Sicario,” “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049.”
I first took note of Villeneuve with the release of “Sicario” in 2015, and since then, he has become one of my favorite directors working today. His newest film, an adaptation of the classic novel “Dune,” is one of my most anticipated films of the year. With that said, I still haven’t seen all of his films. So, for this week’s Rewind Review, I decided to sit down and finally watch “Prisoners.”
“Prisoners” is the most small-scale film I’ve seen from Villeneuve, but that’s certainly not a bad thing. Rather than focusing on drug cartels or the arrival of aliens, “Prisoners” focuses much more on real-world characters. The story centers around the disappearance of two little girls from an usually uneventful town in Pennsylvania. The town’s police are investigating the suspected kidnappings but are making very little progress. In his frustration with the police, Keller Dover, father of one of the girls, begins an investigation of his own. Dover’s decision results in a slew of criminal activity and dark choices.
I have nothing but good things to say about “Prisoners;” it’s just a matter of where to start.
The movie is entirely driven by the difficult decisions they make in their search for these two girls. Dover, played by Hugh Jackman, is an extremely masculine character. He’s intense, angry, and in his desperation, quick to jump to conclusions. When he feels the police aren’t working hard enough, he takes matters into his own hands and eventually kidnaps and detains one suspect for questioning with a fair amount of physical abuse.
In his grief and endless desire to have his daughter back, Dover is spiraling. Jackman plays this character perfectly. Obviously, as a result of his work as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, we know that Jackman can bring intensity to his performances, but in “Prisoners” he does so in an entirely different way. He’s physically intimidating when he needs to be, but otherwise, all his rage and determination is channeled through the character’s emotional state. Jackman’s performance in this film is very dramatic, big and in-your-face, but that’s what the character called for.
Jake Gyllenhaal’s performance as the police detective Loki, on the other hand, is much more subtle and reserved.
While Loki certainly has dramatic moments of anger and exasperation — which Gyllenhaal absolutely nails — he’s mostly a quiet character who’s just trying to do his job as best he can. He’s always thinking two steps ahead and trying to solve whatever predicament he finds himself face-to-face with, from the case as a whole to the smaller-scale interactions with a frustrated and accusatory Dover. Gyllenhaal’s portrayal is very different from Jackman’s, but they are both powerhouse performances that lift up “Prisoners” to an entirely new level.
“Prisoners” is a fairly long movie, clocking in at around two and a half hours, but that length is fitting for its story.
One constant throughout the film is the idea that the investigation is taking a long time, so the characters are becoming increasingly worried about the kidnapped girls’ survival. The film’s length allows the audience to get into that mindset as well. You really feel the length of this movie and witness how long the investigation is taking, yet the film’s plot is so remarkably paced that the length never feels like a burden. The story always has a sense of urgency and direction. The plot points of the film progress very naturally, and there’s not a single moment where the film feels too long. It’s the exact length needed to effectively tell this story.
I would kick myself if I forgot to mention the absolutely stunning cinematography by Roger Deakins.
Most cinematographers are unjustly forgotten or overlooked by audiences, but Deakins is so consistently phenomenal he has managed to break through that barrier and become as big of a star as the directors of the films he works on. As seems to be the norm with Deakins’s work, every single shot of this movie is so meticulously crafted that you could choose one almost at random, blow it up, print it out and hang it in an art gallery. Honestly, I’m not sure if it’s even possible for Deakins to disappoint.
I don’t think “Prisoners” is my favorite film to come from Villeneuve — that title would likely go to “Arrival” — but it’s certainly another fantastic slice of his filmography. It’s the most intimate and most personal film I’ve seen from the director, but it still carries the same grand emotional weight as the rest of his work.